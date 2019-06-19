Help shape review of region’s Local Plan document

Residents are being invited to get involved in a review of the Central Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee which sets the blueprint for permitted development in the area.

This review will replace the adopted Local Plan for the area, and will set out a vision for growth to 2040.

The Local Plan is the main document used in determining planning applications across Central Lincolnshire. It covers the districts of City of Lincoln, North Kesteven and West Lindsey, and is developed in partnership between each of the districts and the County Council.

The current Local Plan was adopted in April 2017, however following significant changes to national policy a review is required to ensure it remains up to date.

It is seen as very important that local people contribute their views on the plan to influence future decisions.

The first stage of the review is the Issues and Options consultation which runs for six weeks from Thursday until Thursday July 18.

All comments received will help draft the revised plan, tobe published for public consultation in early 2020.

The final version will be published in late 2020 before being submitted to the Secretary of State for examination by a government appointed planning inspector. It is anticipated that the Local Plan will be adopted in 2021.

To view and comment on the initial review, visit https://central-lincs.inconsult.uk

Alternatively, a response form can be downloaded and submitted to talkplanning@central-lincs.org.uk

Hard copy forms, available from libraries and council offices, may be returned to one of the district council receptions or sent to: Central Lincolnshire Local Plan Team, District Council Offices, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, NG34 7EF.