Housing proposed instead of old offices

The Handley Street offices formerly occupied by the Sleaford Standard could soon make way for housing.

JCO Developments of Ruskington, is seeking planning permission from NKDC to demolish the flat roofed office block as well as additional unsafe buildings to the rear to make way for six two-bedroom homes with gardens to the rear and parking bays in front.

The ‘tired’ looking 1970s’ offices have remained empty for over a year, deemed too costly to renovate for business use. Existing large trees on site would be replaced by new, more suitable trees.