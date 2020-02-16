Industrial units objections overruled

Councillors at a North Kesteven planning sub-committee have overruled officers’ objections, instead approving a plan for six small industrial units near Nocton.

Local ward councillor Nick Byatt had called for it to go to committee when North Kesteven District Council planning officers were minded to rule against the application by Munks Agricultural Contractors to demolish old storage sheds on the former Nocton Nurseries complex close to the B1188, and build six metal units with parking.

Officers opposed it, saying it is remote and not in a designated area for employment under the Local Plan. But councillors felt the concerns expressed were outweighed by the benefits from employment and economic growth. Even then, the Development Manager did not accept their reasoning, and challenged members a number of times.

NKDC’s own Economic Development unit supported the proposal insisting there was “strong demand”, echoed by Coun Byatt who said the smaller units were needed as nearby Metheringham industrial park was already full.