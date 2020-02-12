Location for temporary mobile Post Office for Sleaford announced

Sleaford’s main Post Office on Southgate is due to close at 5.30pm today (Wednesday) when the lease expires on the current premises and Post Office bosses are updating residents on temproary alternative arrangements.

A nearby alternative Post Office is the Woodside branch in the Co-op foodstore on Lincoln Road.

A mobile Post Office service will also visit Sleaford on a Saturday from 9am to 12.30pm at the Riverside Shopping Centre, off Southgate, from this Saturday, February 15.

A spokesman said: “We are committed to providing Post Offices service in Sleaford.

“We have an interested retailer and their application is progressing well. However, we will not have a permanent solution ready in time.”