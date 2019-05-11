Marathon runner helps ease your mind

A Caythorpe woman has launched a hypnotherapy service having overcome her own struggles with mental health while raising money for MIND by marathon running.

Lisa Hartford has begun offering solution-focused hypnotherapy, a safe and powerful tool which she says can be used to help people ‘break the negative cycle of depression and anxiety’.

Lisa adds it can help with addictions, anger, blood pressure, weight control, lack of confidence, insomnia, IBS, relationships, migraine, panic attacks, obsessions, fears, phobias, stress and improved sports performance.

Lisa turned to MIND, a mental health charity, when suffering from poor mental health in 2015 following two small strokes and keyhole heart surgery. She became only too aware of the lack of resources available.

Once recovered, she wanted to help others to take control of their lives and see things from a more positive perspective and has so far raised £6,000 for MIND. This included running the London Marathon wearing Winnie the Pooh character Eeyore’s ears and tail as a famously depressed character who still enjoys life with his friends.

She said: “I am now very aware of how running or any physical activity you undertake helps to maintain and improve mental wellbeing.”

Following 10 months of training, including working with volunteer clients, Lisa, will qualify in June as a psychotherapist specialising in hypnotherapy, having achieved a gold standard. She explains solution-focused hypnotherapy is a type of ‘talking therapy’, that combines the use of psychotherapy with hypnosis – a natural, relaxing state where the mind can relax and focus on useful thoughts and suggestions.

She has already helped clients including Sonny Sardesai of Ruskington, who was preparing for the gruelling endurance race, Marathons Des Sables.

She is also training for the Great North Run and is a volunteer Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme supervisor for the Robert Carre Trust schools in Sleaford.

A qualified ‘Mental Health First Aider’, Lisa is available for free short talks to workplaces or groups.

For more information or a free trial consultation, call 07903774961 or message via the website https://keyhypnotherapysolutions.co.uk.