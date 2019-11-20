Miller’s closes

Customers have expressed shock at news that one of Sleaford’s most popular eateries has closed suddenly - just before the Christmas rush.

A notice posted on Miller’s bar and restaurant last week stated: “We regret to inform you that due to staff shortages we cannot achieve the high standard of service we aim for. Therefore, sadly, Miller’s is now closed.

“Best wishes, with regret from all the team at Miller’s.”

People with bookings were promised contact or they could email the business.

One follower said on Facebook: “That is so sad - it is a great place and very different? Surely Sleaford has staff who can work - what about those looking for jobs and not working at present? But i know they have high standards and perhaps this was the problem - they could not find the right staff. Another loss to Sleaford.”