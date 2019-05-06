Nostalgia - Regeneration plans for Sleaford in 1994

Here you may recognise a few familiar faces from North Kesteven District Council in 1994, including the former leader of the council, Marion Brighton.

Councillors and officers were on a walkabout of the town’s potential sites for regeneration funding as part of a multi-million pound scheme.

They were looking at possible plans to revitalise Station Road.

Sleaford Pride would also see improvements to the town centre street scene, with the Market Place, Bristol Arcade and the former Co-op Homemaker store in their sights, with plans to re-use redundant buildings stretching back to the river and linking Southgate to Carre Street, Market Place to Money’s Yard.