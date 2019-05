Bookings are open now for an exciting new event - the Sleaford 1940s Day.

The event will be held on June 22 from 1pm to 5pm at Sleaford Town Hall, Navigation Yard and Eastgate car park.

Stalls and pitches are going fast so book now to avoid any disappointment.

Indoor trade stalls are priced at £10 and outdoor pitches are free, with a £10 deposit required.

To find out more information or to make a booking, call 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk