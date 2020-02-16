Restoration work on shops almost finished

The restoration of a prominent row of shops in Sleaford town centre is on track to finish this month.

The work in Northgate is being carried out by Duncan & Toplis, the Lincolnshire-based chartered accountants and business advisers, on the approach to the £1.2m Heart of Sleaford regeneration project.

The buildings – which are owned by Duncan & Toplis – are currently occupied by a laundrette, a nail bar, and a barber.

Each of these businesses will have its shop frontage remodelled to appear as it did in the Victorian era. Similar work has been carried out previously at Duncan & Toplis’ office, also in Northgate.

Dubbed the Sleaford Shopfront Scheme, it is being funded by Duncan & Toplis, with the support of grant funding from Heritage England and the assistance of North Kesteven District Council and Sleaford Town Council.

Duncan & Toplis director Simon Syddall, who is also a member of the Sleaford Regeneration Group, said: “This area has a lot of character and a rich heritage which has been lost a little in recent years. Now, our Sleaford Shopfront Scheme will bring this row of shops back to its former glory, making Sleaford a more attractive and more appealing place to explore.”

The Sleaford Shop Front Scheme is a beneficiary of the Shopfront Grant Scheme, which forms part of a joint venture between Historic England, North Kesteven District Council, and Sleaford Town Council.

It aims to enhance the frontages of historic properties along the main commercial streets of the Sleaford conservation area and tackle their deterioration.

Grants are available to fund up to 80 per cent of the costs for the reinstatement of architectural features (such as traditional shop fronts), and for 60 per cent of the costs for repairs and essential maintenance (including windows, roofs and rainwater goods) up to £25,000.

Work is taking place across 16 historic buildings in the town in total with the support of the Shopfront Grant Scheme.

This includes buildings at Market Place and elsewhere along Northgate.