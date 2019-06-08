Rival acquires long established estate agent firm

Estate agents Newton Fallowell, one of the brands in the Belvoir franchising chain, has acquired the sales and lettings business of an independent estate agency in the town where the group has its head office.

Escritt Barrell Golding has two long-established offices, in Grantham and Sleaford.

Mark Newton, founder and managing director of Newton Fallowell, confirmed the acquisition of Escritt Barrell Golding, saying: “I am very happy to confirm that Newton Fallowell has acquired the sales and lettings portfolio of EBG, which is the oldest independent agency in Grantham.

“We will be transferring this business, along with existing staff members, to our head office in Grantham.

“This acquisition has added over 300 rental properties to our portfolio and I would like to reassure all of EBG’s clients of a very smooth transition period, during which we look forward to providing everyone with continued excellent service.”

The Sleaford business will be transferred to the Belvoir Sleaford franchisee, Peter Atkinson. Belvoir’s Sleaford office is based on Northgate in the town, while Newton Fallowell also has an office on Southgate.

EBG will now be concentrating purely on the agricultural and commercial property side of its business.

Belvoir chief executive Dorian Gonsalves said: “The Belvoir Group, which began 24 years ago in Grantham, continues to go from strength to strength, and acquisitions are a major part of our growth strategy for this year and for the foreseeable future.”

Escritt Barrell Golding, a firm of chartered surveyors and estate agents, was founded in 1860 by Henry Escritt who eventually formed a partnership with Cecil Barrell in 1900. In the same year G W Golding established the firm Goldings. The two companies merged in 2006.