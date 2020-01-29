Shock as popular used car and van sales business closes suddenly

A popular village used car sales business has surprised locals by suddenly announcing it has closed and is selling off its assets.

Glasshouse Car Sales, based on the Main Road in Anwick, along with its van sales branch just along the A153 at the former primary school site in North Kyme closed last week, vacating both premises and all vehicles for sale were removed.

Owner Warren Murdoch has advertised the the Anwick site, including forecourt, showroom, workshop and adjoining cafe, for sale on Ebay for £395,000.

He states: “Here we have up for sale is a car showroom with a cafe and workshop.

“The site was used for car sales with workshop and cafe.

“We have now closed so are selling off our buildings.”

He left a mobile number for interested buyers.

The business generally had good reviews on sites such as Google and Trustpilot and it came as a surprise to villagers in Anwick commenting today (Wednesday).

The business had recently supported the local truck drivers group Drivers4Defibs fundraising for LIVES.

One member of the truckers group, Dan Couling commented on Anwick’s Community Facebook page last week: “I was informed yesterday. Very sad and a shame for the village.”

Another person posting added: “I was shocked when we drove past earlier.

“Such a shame, they were nice guys and very supportive of any fund raising schemes we had going.”

A local businessman posted: “Found them on ebay for sale along with the house and land up the fen.”

Another commented: “We will just have to wait and see and hope someone good reopens the premises.”