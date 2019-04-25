Sleaford builder’s merchant £1million expansion into new branch in Lincoln

A Sleaford-based family-run builders’ marchant is investing around £1million in a move that will create up to 20 new jobs.

Turnbull and Co, which has been trading for nearly 125 years, with its head office in Southgate, Sleaford, already employs 200 staff spread across eight sites in the county and beyond.

They have leased the former Stagecoach depot in Lincoln’s Deacon Road which means they will be looking to take on another 15 to 20 people.

Turnbull director Chris Hopkins said Lincoln is a natural next step for the company, which serves primarily trade customers from branches dealing with building, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens and bathrooms.

He said: “Lincoln fits in well with our plans for growth. Our new base will focus on plumbing and heating supplies, and will incorporate a 7,000 sq ft state-of-the-art kitchen and bathroom showroom.

“We are planning to open our plumbing and heating department, which will have a trade counter, in mid-May, and our bathroom and kitchen showroom, which will be built over two floors, will follow in the summer.

“We work with housing developers on a regular basis and have grown a fantastic reputation for supplying their customers with a wide range of quality kitchens and bathrooms. Those customers are our best advertisement – returning to us for future projects and passing on recommendations to others.”

Mr Hopkins said Turnbull’s is proud of its long history as an independent family business with a strong brand and established customer base.

“We are proud of our achievements and we are careful to deal with similar businesses which share our ethos and values,” he said.

The former Stagecoach headquarters occupies a prominent corner position in Deacon Road and provides the company with 20,716 square feet of space over two floors, as well as good yard space.

The unit has easy access to the city’s busy Outer Circle Road and there are complementary companies based in the locality.