Sleaford food firm makes pledge to ditch black plastics

A food firm from Sleaford has announced it is to convert all its plastic packaging from black to white - in order to make it more ‘environmentally friendly’.

Sleaford Quality Foods (SQF), which supplies ingredients to the manufacturing and food service sector, says the move will ‘strengthen its commitment to sustainability’. The firm unveiled a pledge in February to ensure all its packaging is recyclable or compostable by 2022.

Richard Oke, marketing manager at SQF, said: “It’s pleasing to announce that we are in the process of removing all black plastic from our packaging range. White plastic is more environmentally friendly than black and can be more easily sorted for recycling by large machinery. This reaffirms our commitment to sustainable working practices in response to increasing consumer and client demand for greener packaging products.”

The first SQF products to benefit from the new, more sustainable packaging are the Chef William black tubs used for products such as gravy, soups, bouillons and salt.

The roll-out of white tubs will start this month, with customers scheduled to see new tubs in early June.