Sleaford power station owners plan to launch new £125,000 grant scheme for community groups

The owners of Sleaford’s Renewable Energy Plant are seeking to invest £125,000 in local community projects over the next five years.

Glennmont Partners, owners of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant, had previously set up a five year funding scheme to help local community groups and organisations as part of its planning agreement with North Kesteven District Council to be able to build the plant.

Now, according to a report to the district council’s executive board which met yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), the firm want to go above and beyond by pumping a further £125,000 into the local area through a new Community Benefit Fund. They wish to commit £25,000 per year to this fund for a period of five years.

According to council officers, the fund is aimed at supporting projects which cover the environment, sport and wellbeing and education.

Glennmont wish the new fund to be administered by NKDC in a similar way to the initial Community Wellbeing Fund, which was wound up in April.

A new panel, on which two representatives from Glennmont, three district councillors and two independent/lay people would sit, will be making decisions on how the community funds offered up by Glennmont are to be spent. The exact details of how the scheme will operate will be for the panel to determine through their initial meetings.

At the time the plant was built, there were a series of community benefits bestowed on the local communities, including the community benefit fund and free heating for the leisure centre, bowls club, and William Alvey School in a wider Wellbeing Agreement.

Glennmont want the new fund, to be known as the “Sleaford REP Community Power Fund”.

If agreed by full council, NKDC would be responsible for the promotion of the fund, the holding and financial management of the fund, and the application and assessment process.

It is suggested that the fund is open to organisations located within five miles of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant. Taking into account any parish that falls wholly or partly within this range, the following locations are eligible to apply for funding: Sleaford; Kirkby-La-Thorpe; Leasingham; Silk Willoughby; Ruskington; Ewerby and Evedon; Heckington; Anwick; Asgarby and Howell; Aswarby and Swarby; Aunsby and Dembledy; Burton Pedwardine; Culverthorpe and Kelby; Dorrington; Great Hale; Helpringham; Little Hale; North Kyme; North Rauceby; Osbournby; Scredington; South Kyme; South Rauceby; Swaton; Threekingham; Wilsford; Ashby-De-La-Launde and Cranwell.

The council report says: “Glennmont have indicated that they would wish to see the criteria used for the original Community Benefit Fund to be used for the new CPF. They have suggested a maximum grant level per application of £5,000

but are happy for NKDC to offer advice and direction on this. They have also stated that any unspent money in any calendar year should be rolled over to the next year.

The officers’ report states: “The offer by Glennmont to provide a new Community Power Fund for a further five years is to be welcomed. The extension of its range of eligibility and type of groups who can apply is also a positive step and the utilisation of a panel along the same lines as the previous fund will ensure a level of continuity in its delivery.

“It is therefore recommended that the Council accept the proposal and look to operate the Community Power Fund for the next five years.”