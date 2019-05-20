Sleaford town centre is bucking the region’s trend with better turn over of shops

Sleaford town centre seems to be bucking the trend when it comes to the health of the country’s high streets compared to others in the region.

With main street chains announcing closures thick and fast in recent weeks, the largely individual and independent traders of Sleaford and Louth have turned out to be the key to the current success, according to the survey done by the Local Data Company for Price Waterhouse Cooper.

An exception - shop units in Riverside Precinct have been slow to move despite major refurbishments by the landlord. EMN-190514-122216001

High streets across the East Midlands have seen the largest fall in the number of shops over the last five years in the country with a net loss of -193 stores in 2018 as only 243 shops opened, compared to 436 closures.

The analysis tracked 4,666 outlets in the East Midlands in 34 town centres across the region in 2018. Net change in shop unit occupancy in Sleaford and Louth remained static, with as many shops opening as closing and generally a high percentage of units occupied, whereas other towns in the county were all in the minus.

Some parts of the high street are said to be particularly thriving, with the likes of barbers and beauty salons opening rapidly - in fact two new barbers are set to open in Sleaford in the coming weeks.

Whereas there was a fall in the number of discount stores, banks and financial institutions, men’s and women’s clothing stores, as well as pubs and computer game stores.

John Elkington, chairman of Sleaford Regeneration Group, made up of local council and business representatives, said: “The Sleaford Regeneration Group have been working for a number of years to keep the area thriving, and to look at the opportunities available to our high street. It is great that it has been recognised in this way.”

North Kesteven District Council has also been providing grants to landlords to renovate shop fronts in Market Place and Northgate. The old Co-op Homemaker building in Market Place is undergoing regeneration into several units with plans by the council progressing to open a cinema to the rear with pedestrian links through to Money’s yard across the river.

Recently the town has seen at least two beauty salons open up, a new children’s clothes shop, a popular healthy eating food takeaway and a dental practice, with more businesses set to open soon.

Wendy Hanslip runs ladies fashion shop Bellissimo in Sleaford’s Market Place. She said business was good: “I get really good feedback from my customers who say they can come in and pick up one-off items that they won’t see walking around everywhere.”

But she said she always has to be careful not to overprice: “You have to know your market. I go to Bourne and Louth and see similar shops but they are more expensive, so I get people coming from all over.”

Wendy was impressed with the amount of young people prepared to open up in business, saying: “It might be an eyelash bar or a beauty shop, but it is an open shop. They are doing something and keeping it local and really work hard.

“We should feel so lucky we still have a High Street. You go to parts of London now and a lot of it has totally gone. My sister has just moved here and she used to have to go by train to her nearest post office.”

The one thing Wendy felt could improve was a reduction in parking charges as she saw the new price increases as damaging to footfall.

Lorraine Buckley opened her childrenswear shop four months ago, but has worked in retail for over 20 years. She said: “Financially this was a big risk setting this up, but I am hopeful. It will take one to two years to get established.”

She said the main area that was failing to keep up was the Riverside Precinct which remains largely empty despite refurbishment, adding: “A lot of the units in town are too small for big name retailers, but those are the businesses that are struggling anyway. Smaller units are business rate-free.”