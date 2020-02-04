The future is looking good for young beauty salon boss

A successful young businesswoman with beauty salons in Ruskington and Heckington has just launched her own product brand and has already attracted the attention of last year’s contestants in BBC’s The Apprentice.

Sophie Hare, who runs Hare and Beauty in both village high streets says she wanted to take the next step in the beauty industry and thought creating her own line of products would be an ideal way forward to further her brand and promote her business, capturing the attention of other salons, wholesalers and retail customers who do not necessarily use her salons.

Sophie Hare, owner of Hare and Beauty in Ruskington and Heckington. EMN-200127-132914001

Sophie said her first venture is false eyelashes and has already attracted Taylor Layton makeup and beauty to use them as well as being used and promoted by Pamela Laird, a ‘final five’ contestant in the 2019 series of The Apprentice.

Eventually she hopes to sell them to more wholesalers and see them in high street shops.

She said: “I’ve currently just started out with strip eyelashes - however I’m waiting on another product to arrive any day now. My lashes are designed to be used by everyone. They are hand selected faux mink lashes and are a premium type of synthetic lash. They are designed to recreate the quality of real mink lashes. All of the lashes are vegan friendly alternatives made from natural looking plastic fibres to create a realistic lash look.”

Sophie said she has been tempting people about the forthcoming launch via social media and explained: “I chose this product to start with because it’s something you can use whether you come into the salon or not. Lots of people like to wear lashes for weddings, nights out or day to day use.”

She said it is a great alternative for those not wanting to visit the salon all the time.

Sophie was completely in control of the design saying: “For me it was all about how professional I could get them to look and push the logo. To get them made I contacted lots of different manufacturers and tested lots of sample products before I was happy with the one I went for. It has been difficult as I’ve been doing this ‘behind the scenes’ for around seven months.”

Sophie said her strip lashes are designed to be worn on average for up to 12 hours, removing them at the end of the day or night. You can clean them and store them in their little magnetic box to be re-used up 30 times.

So far she has sold them to clients and via social media, as well as stocking them in Glitz and Glamour Boutique and Mirror Image hair salon in Sleaford and she is currently waiting to hear if they will be stocked by Delightful hair and beauty wholesale in Sleaford.

She said feedback has been positive: “They like the box as it is magnetic so it won’t re-open, they have a professional finish, people are liking the fact there are three different options to choose from.”

They will retail at £7.35, with bulk prices for trade.