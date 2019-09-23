What a kind gesture - Sleaford pizza parlour boss offers free food to town’s out-of-work Thomas Cook staff

The owner of a Sleaford pizza parlour has shown his support for the staff at the Sleaford branch of failed travel company Thomas Cook who woke up to find themselves out of work this morning (Monday).

James Broderick, who runs The Little Italy Pizza Company in Carre Street posted on his business’s Facebook page today that he would offer free food to the shell-shocked staff as a thank you for the service they have shown him as a customer in the past.

He said: “Really sad to hear about the collapse of Thomas Cook this morning. I’ve booked trips through the Sleaford branch in the past and the ladies in there were always so lovely!

One staff member replied saying “What a guy and a lovely gesture. Thank you James, you are a top bloke. Thanks once again for your kind words and thanks for all the tags people - I will enjoy my pizza tonight.”

James said: “I managed to get a similar trip booked with another company this morning so all is not lost where that’s concerned. I’m just really sorry that such a great bunch of people have found themselves in this situation. If I could, I’d have offered you all jobs instead of pizzas.”

Another Thomas Cook staff member said: “Thank you so very much for your kind gesture James it’s such a lovely thing to do we are all overwhelmed by the support shown by you and everyone.”

Other customers have commented on the news of the travel company’s demise.

Mel Kerr posted on our facebook page: “On a selfish note, I’m absolutely devastated about losing my holiday. Been booked for over a year to go and just typical that this happens. On a non-selfish note, I feel terrible for all the staff involved, just before Christmas and no job, or the reps also stranded out in the countries they are in. Fingers crossed I can get another hol booked, and I hope that all others involved find their way safely home.”

Gregory Harrison said:L “Gutted I have lost my holiday and for all the staff affected. Just quickly booked a holiday through TUI. Just got to wait for my money back now.”

Nickie Allen added: “Gutted for Thomas Cook and their staff. Just been to Mykonos with Thomas Cook and we also had our wedding guests booked for next year in Santorini. ATOL protected so we can easily re-book, hopefully the staff and stranded customers soon get sorted too.”

