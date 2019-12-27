A busy Christmas period for our area’s schools

Schools around Sleaford have been building up to the end of term with a whole host of christmas celebrations and occasions.

As well as a Christmas fair, William Alvey School reception children held their traditional nativity play to parents’ delight.

William Alvey year one pupil Blake Mitchell with his little brother and their ghrandmother's knitted nativity scene for the school reception office. EMN-191219-115947001

Headteacher Stephen Tapley said: “The production was called ‘A King is born’. The reception children performed it with their Year 5 Buddies.

“It was the first time we used our new LED lights and light board provided for us by our PTA.”

The school choir also took part in the town’s annual carol service in St Denys’ Church.

Meanwhile, Year One pupil Blake Mitchell, grandmother noticed the school had not got a Nativity scene in the front office and offered to knit one.

Little angels in William Alvey School's nativity play. EMN-191219-115241001

Mr Tapley said: “The children can’t believe that it is knitted and are keen to start a knitting club after Christmas.”

Children also painted boxes to look like presents to go on the Sleaford Fire Service sleigh which has been touring the town. Meanwhile the school’s computer technicians turned their office into a gingerbread house with props.

Leasingham St Andrew’s School also staged their nativity play.

It was a traditional Nativity play with Maurice the Mule being the main character finding a baby in his stall.

King Herod and hi men in the William Alvey nativity play. EMN-191219-120025001

Headteacher David Hodgson said: “It was a fantastic performance in a packed hall. The youngest children have only been in school 12 weeks and did a remarkable job.

“The play really shows off our family ethos with the oldest children supporting our youngest to create an excellent Christmas play.”