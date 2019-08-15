A level results day: Carre's Grammar School delighted with results from hard work

Carre's Grammar School is said to be delighted with the achievements and dedication of its Year 13 students at A level and vocational qualifications.

Take up of university places is said to have increased nationally this year, and is reflected at Carre's.

Students at Carre's get their A level results, from left - Charlotte Monk, Amy ODell and Eva Matusiewicz.'Photo Mick Fox

Headteacher Nick Law said: "We are particularly pleased with the significant increase in the number of higher grades achieved, continuing the upward trend for the school. This reflects the tremendous diligence of our students, their scholarship and tenacity which open up extraordinary opportunities for our students allowing them to make ambitious choices and to flourish in a future of their own making."

Mr Law said A levels remain the "gold standard" of what you can achieve in school and the exams have become more challenging and rigorous, yet results hadimproved upon the excellent standards of the previous years.

The same is true for the BTecs and CTecs that students have taken, with many achieving distinctions.

Mr Law added: "Whilst students have worked hard over their time at the school, staff also deserve much praise for the support, encouragement, quality of teaching and many extra hours they have put in with the students. The same is true for the parents who have supported their sons and daughters, as well as the school, over the years. This demonstrates the strength

Happy with his A level results, Carre's student Tom McDonagh, who got an A*, A, and B and is going to Newcastle University.

of the collaboration between the staff of the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form, the success of developing teaching that supports students and encourages independent learning, a skill that is required in many walks of life, and the partnership with parents.

"Our students continue to take a vast number of challenging subjects and they achieve highly in these areas, allowing them to access courses at some of the country’s top universities, including Oxford and Cambridge.

"Sixth Form study is a young person’s passport to the next stage of their lives: we wish all of our Year 13 leavers well as they progress to university, college, apprenticeships or employment and we celebrate their success."

High achievers at Carres include: Thomas Sardesai who got three A* grade and will go to Cambridge to study medicine. Dominic Sellers got two A* and two A grade and heads to Warwick University to study Maths.

Carre's students get their A level results. From left - Max Beckett, Callum Barr, Toby Elsey and Thomas Dale. Photo Mick Fox

Thomas Dale got one A* and two A grades to go to Manchester University to do Music. Ewan Kennett achieved an A* and two A grades and is going to Nottingham University to read Physics.

Robert Thompson graded one A*, two A and one Bs to go to Warwick studying Maths. Rebecca Tindale got one A* and two A grades and is going to Newcastle to study Medicine. Toby Elsey got an A* , an A and a B to attend Loughborough University studying Aeronautical Engineering. Thomas McDonagh also got an A*, an A and a B to go to Newcastle University studying Mechanical Engineering.

Ted Pitman got one A*, one A and two B grades and goes to Birmingham University to do Chemistry and study abroad. Harrison Sealey got one A*, one A and one B and goes to Manchester University to study International Management with American Business.

George Trinidad graded one A*, one A, one B to go to Durham University to read Maths. Dan Walker got one A*, one A and one B to attend Leeds Univeristy studying Economics and Maths. Joseph Weston got an A*, an A, a B and a C to do Physics at Nottingham University. Eva Matusiewicz achieved an A* and two B grades to go to Manchester University studying Geography.

Max Beckett got three A grades and will go on to airline pilot training. Emily Hobson got three A grades and will go to Oxford to study French and Russian. Millie Caveney gained three Distinction* grades and will go to Lincoln University studying International Tourism Management. Jess Major got a Distinction* and two Distinctions.

Hugh McCauley gained two Distinction* grades and a Distinction to study PE Sport and Health at the University of East Anglia and Lucy Perring got two Distinction* grades and a Distinction to study nursing at York University.