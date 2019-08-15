A level results day: Hard Work pays off for A Level Students at Sir William Robertson Academy

A Level Students at Sir William Robertson Academy are celebrating excellent exam results this summer.

The school and its Year 13 students have been working extremely hard towards their A Level examinations and the schools says they have built on the fantastic results achieved in previous years.

This year the school has seen students achieving its highest ever percentage of A* - B grades.

Sophie Cooknell from Welbourn is celebrating gaining an A* in Maths, a B in Further Maths and a B in Physics and will be studying Mathematics at Birmingham University.

Rebecca Hedge from Navenby gained an A in Chemistry, B in Maths and a B in Physics and is taking Aerospace Engineering at Swansea University, with a year spent in industry as part of the course.

Jamie Redmond from Fernwood, Newark gained an A in English Literature, B in Maths and C in History and will be studying English Literature at university.

Diljit Atwal from Cranwell gained an A in Maths, B in Further Maths and C in Physics and is going to study Maths or Physics at university.

Talented artist Georgia-May Freshney gained a B in Fine Art, B in English Language and C in Psychology and is taking an Art Foundation course at Nottingham College and Kerry May from Ancaster gained Bs in History and Maths and a C in English Literature and will be studying English Literature at Bishop Grosseteste University.

Sir William Robertson’s BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport students are celebrating great success in their course with Chloe Haggo from Greylees, near Sleaford gaining a Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction and Brandon Cox and Mitch Williams gaining Merit, Merit, Pass. Chloe will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University.

Holly Appadoo also from Greylees gained an A in Health and Social Care and is going to the University of Wolverhampton undertaking a degree in Health Studies.

Some students opted to join Apprenticeship programmes such as Harry Rozier from Claypole who is training to be a race technician at Silverstone Racing.

Mark Guest, headteacher commented: “Hard work has certainly paid-off for our students. Expert teaching and our students’ positive approach to their studies have ensured a set of truly impressive results this year which will provide a fantastic platform from which to launch further study or employment. We are delighted that our students’ hard work has been rewarded with these impressive outcomes."

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Sixth Form added: “I am so pleased with the results of our Year 13 students who have worked very hard over the past two years. They have grown into exceptional young adults who I have no doubt will continue their success in their chosen destinations.”

Rebecca Hedge from Navenby.