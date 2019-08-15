A level results day: Kesteven and Sleaford High School high flyers

It has been A-level results day for Sleaford area schools and there were tears of joy and disappointment at Kesteven and Sleaford High School at students opened their envelopes.

The school is celebrating another year of fantastic A level results with an increase in the percentage of students achieving grades A*-C.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School student Katherine Bolton will be heading off to Paris as part of her studies in International Business and French at Lancaster University.

This means hardworking students are able to celebrate securing places at the university of their choice, starting apprenticeships or are embarking on exciting gap year plans.

Josephine Smith, Head of School said: “I am so pleased that students’ hard work has earned them such tremendous results once again this year. All their achievements are the result of their effort and commitment in conjunction with the high-quality teaching, advice and guidance provided by staff across each of the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form sites.

"Students within the Robert Carre Trust have benefitted from accessing one of the widest A level and vocational Sixth Form curriculum offers available and these excellent results, in the second year of the tougher specifications, are really testament to the collaborative efforts of students and staff."

She said that success in the BTecs and CTecs was to be celebrated too with students combining the demands of coursework and examined content in these vocational qualifications.

From left - Kesteven and Sleaford High School students Jess Gault, of Grantham, and Lucy Davis of Bassingham collecting their results.

Mrs Smith went on: "Yet again I have been impressed by students' individual drive and ambition to achieve the grades they needed and full of admiration for students across the year group who have striven to meet their potential, especially those who have encountered some personal challenges along the way."

High School students, this year, studied over 30 courses between them.

"With more rigorous subject content and more examinations to sit, the maintenance of the school’s outstanding results and its record of both academic success and pastoral support is all the more rewarding for students, parents and staff," she said.

Victoria Roberts, from Sleaford was one of the school's highest achievers with three A* grades in History, English and Religious Studies. Pleased with her results, she said: "I'm hopefully going to study English at Manchester University - I have always loved reading."

From left - Emily Lofts, of Scopwick got A, B and C grades to study graphic design at Nottingham Trent University. Ellie Sylvester of Sleaford got a Distinction and two Merit grades and will study psychology and counselling at Lincoln's Bishop Grosseteste University. Both were planning to go and celebrate.

She was celebrating with her twin sister, Chloe, who has been at St George's Academy and scored an A and two B grades to get into Newcastle University to study Ancient History. Chloe said she would like to work in a museum. Both were pleased for each other.

Delighted Katherine Bolton, of Sleaford, achieved two A* grades, two A and a B grades and said: "I have got a scholarship to do international business management and French at Lancaster University. I will spend two years in England and two years in France, living in Paris at a university there. I want to get into fashion management and luxury branding."

She planned to celebrate with family.

Another success story was tearfully happy Jess Bailey who achieved three B grades in Drama, History and German inorder to study acting, theatre and performance at Falmouth University. Aiming high she said: "I want to have my own theatre company and have a show on Broadway and abroad."

Tears of joy for Jess Bailey, heading to study acting, theatre and performance at Falmouth University after getting her grades, with big plans to have her own theatre company and be on Broadway.

Not everyone was heading for university though. Laura Bates scored three B grades to join the RAF where she hoped to train to be an intelligence officer. Emily Byrne got two A grades and a B and plans to join the police, doing a degree apprenticeship. Mahiri Brewer from Sleaford got an A, a C and a Distinction * and excitedly plans to go to the Millennium Performing Arts school in London's West End to study dance and drama.