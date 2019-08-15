A level results day: More success for St George's Academy

St George’s Academy says its Sixth Form students have produced yet another set of excellent post 16 results achieving a pass rate of nearly 98 per cent.

A Level A and B grades were also in line with last year’s performance at 31 per cent whilst outcomes in vocational subjects also improved on last year’s record breaking results with a 100 per cent pass rate, reports the school.

From left - Rebecca Parr and Leanne East both got A* grades at St George's Academy.

Most significantly, over two thirds of grades in vocational courses were distinction or distinction*.

Retiring Academy Principal, Wayne Birks said: “I’m delighted to report on yet another excellent set of post 16 results and very pleased that so many of our students have achieved grades which have either secured them employment or a place at their first choice university.

"At A Level and in vocational subjects, St George’s students continue to perform at a high level and I would like to congratulate them and my colleagues for all the hard work and effort that has made this success possible.”

Mr Birks leaves after nearly 40 years in teaching, handing over to a member of his existing senior management team, Laranya Caslin, who has been appointed as the new principal from a field of national candidates.

Mr Birks said: "I am very proud for my staff and colleagues of all the fantastic work they have done for the students and wish them well for the future."

Twin sisters Chloe and Victoria Robert, both happy with their results and heading to university.

St George's student Eve Russell gained two A*s and a B to go to King's College, London.