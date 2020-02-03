Aliens invade village school

Local police got involved when a village school received a ‘visit’ from aliens.

Last Monday morning children and parents arrived at Ruskington’s Winchelsea School to find strange scorch marks and mysterious crop circle designs on the playground.

Older children’s classrooms were cordoned off with police tape due to ‘disturbances’ which included green slime dripping from the light fittings, clocks, doors and windows. In other classes the children had mysterious footprints on doors and floors, strange objects hanging from ceilings, symbols that looked like graffiti and some classroom displays were trashed.

But the incident was an elaborate hoax played by staff on the pupils as part of a themed learning week.

In assembly children were told the alarms had been activated over the weekend and police received reports of strange sounds and lights in the sky. Pupils were shown CCTV footage of the spaceship appearing over the school.

One class received video messages from a friendly baby alien and they gave it instructions for making sandwiches for a picnic and directions to get home. Older children translated sinister coded messages that aliens were coming to steal our energy and they wrote newspaper reports and letters to the local MP about national security.

On Wednesday local police joined in and took evidence.

Headteacher Helen Duckett said: “The school was buzzing all week and the work produced has been sensational. Many parents were convinced that we had been vandalised initially and I had lots of messages of support and offers to help us clean up.”