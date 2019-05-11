Businesses help pay for shelves of new books for school

Over £1,900 in new books has been presented to Rauceby Primary School, thanks to fundraising and sponsors.

Pupils raised £600 by holding a sponsored reading event and reading cafe, inviting parents in for coffee and cake to hear them read on World Book Day.

This was added to by local businesses who joined a community book pledge scheme with Usborne Books, which works with local schools and nurseries to increase library resources.

Sleafordian Coaches, Watergate Yard, Turnbulls builder’s merchants, Lovells builders and FMC Talent made donations towards the 300 books, worth £1,982.73.

Deputy headteach Sarah Marshall said: “Without the help of Usborne Books and the community businesses we would not have been able to purchase so many new and exciting books.”