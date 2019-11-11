Caythorpe pupils walk like Egyptians

Caythorpe Primary School pupils were greeted after October half-term by Richard Brighton from History Squad, a company that uses ‘powerful, entertaining, and utterly engaging history workshops to make the subject fun, fascinating, and relevant.’

The adventure took the class back in time to Ancient Egypt where pupils of Narnia Class built two Pyramids (pictured), exploring how and why they were made, before also examining the mummification process.

Some fascinating facts left pupils and staff stunned. One pupil explained: “I still don’t know how they used to carry the big pieces of stone.”

Pupils took on a variety of dramatic roles as they went back in time. Pharaohs and Gods were among the Ancient Egyptians depicted as the class explored myths, legends and facts derived from centuries of research.