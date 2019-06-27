Celebrating village school team’s netball excellence

Lincolnshire County Council celebrated the many school sports teams and their successes at its marquee during the Lincolnshire Show by handing out awards.

Coached by a parent, the Year 5/6 mixed netball team from St Andrew’s Primary School in Leasingham are Sleaford champions, Lincolnshire primary school champions, and lost by a single goal in the East Midlands final against Nottingham Girls’ High School on Saturday.

Two team members now play at a higher level with Holly playing for Lincolnshire netball and Elod playing basketball for Lincolnshire.