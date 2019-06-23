Charity boost from school’s Smartie tube coin challenge

Sweet-toothed William Alvey Primary School did the smart thing when they helped raise £150 for the Save The children charity.

Bishop’s Visitor Beryl Risdell explained she attends the school weekly to work with the children to connect them with their local church and Lincoln Cathedral and they wanted to mark the centenary of the charity.

Having raised money for the organisation before, they decided to come up with something different by challenging pupils to fill a Smartie tube with money. It could be pennies, five pences or even 20p pieces.

So far £150 has been collected although the challenge is ongoing.

Frederick Dole, a volunteer speaker, and the charity’s community fundraiser for the region, Kelly Mton came to the school last week to receive the cheque.