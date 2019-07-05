Children take part in cricket world cup match anthems

Pupils from a village school near Sleaford have been ‘Anthem Kids’ at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The children from Kirkby La Thorpe Primary School travelled to Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham and walked onto the pitch with the players from Australia and the West Indies for the national anthems.

They were provided with a uniform of T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and a cap. The children took part in mini-cricket games in front of thousands of spectators during the mid-innings break.

Pupil, Oscar Lond, Year 5, said: “It was really cool to walk out with the cricketers, and to play at the min-innings break. We had lots of fun and it was so exciting.”

Amy Leader, PE Leader for the school, said: “The children have had an amazing experience, and I hope that it has inspired our pupils to get involved in sporting activities and to lead an active lifestyle,”