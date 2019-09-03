College calls on firms to create future workforce

Businesses in the Sleaford area are being invited to get involved after Grantham College was given the go ahead by the Department for Education to step up its industry placement programme this year, following the success of its placement trial last year.

This year, the college will assign 80 students to substantial placements across a wide range of industries: automotive, catering, digital, engineering, hair and beauty, science and construction, helping students to develop vital technical and workplace skills.

The college is now seeking to partner with Sleaford businesses in these sectors to provide students with placement opportunities and would like to hear from companies that can host a student for two days a week over approximately 30 weeks.

Last year’s trial saw Grantham College place 30 students in industry placements across the East Midlands and both students and businesses reaped significant rewards. Businesses who took part said that alongside helping young people to gain an insight into their industry, their staff also benefitted from a useful, extra pair of hands each week and by creating a valuable recruitment pipeline.

Since these placements were completed in June, several students on the trial have begun full or part time employment with their host employers.

Grantham College is one of many colleges UK-wide participating in the industry placement trial, which is helping to prepare the way for new vocational ‘T Level’ qualifications being introduced in the coming years. T Levels, which are equivalent to three A Levels, will each include an industry placement alongside studies in college to ensure companies can recruit ‘work ready’ candidates who have the skills and attributes sought by industry.

Companies interested should contact 01476 400200.