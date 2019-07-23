Community-minded teenagers staging fundraiser in Sleaford to renovate sensory garden at children’s centre

A group of community-minded teenagers from Sleaford area schools are organising a number of fundraising events to help cover the cost of a sensory garden project for children and young people from disadvantaged families.

The National Citizen Service is a scheme which runs each summer for 16-year-olds enabling them to take part in a week of outdoor team-building and confidence-building activities, followed by a week based at Nottingham University learning more about the world of work and further education as well as giving safety advice and motivational talks by a guest speaker.

This week the local students are back in their home town of Sleaford planning and fundraising to pay for resources for a community project they will be carrying out next week.

The group plans to hold a cake sale outside the Children and Young Person’s Centre in Money’s Yard on Thursday from 11am to 3pm, with all manner of cakes including ones for special diets such as vegan, dairy free and gluten free.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We want to revamp the Children and Youth Centre’s garden and hopefully add sensory aspects to further develop the young peopel’s learning and experiences through the use of different items that have a variety of testures, noises, shapes and sizes.

“As we are only funded through donations, we have planned a cake sale to hopefully help us reach our maximum potential.”

There will also be a tombola on the day.

People are asked to go along and give generously to support the cause.

The team also plan to pack bags for shoppers in Iceland on Friday.