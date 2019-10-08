DofE awards given to academy students

Over 100 young people from the Sleaford area took part in a celebration evening having completed their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

The event for students attending Carre’s Grammar school and Kesteven and Sleaford High School was held at the high school on Tuesday last week, led by Duke of Edinburgh Co-ordinator for the Robert Carre Trust, Melita Walker.

Out of 187 students who registered to take on the challenge at Bronze, Silver or Gold level, 126 young people completed their course during the 2018/2019 term.

There were also 97 students who completed the British Heart Foundation Heartstart Award to learn lifesaving resuscitation techniques.

Guest speakers were Sunil Sardesai who completed the Marathon des Sables this year and his Duke of Edinburgh Gold group ‘The Yellow Group’ who talked about their Gold experience.

Mrs Walker said the evening saw students and staff receive their award certificates. and two new Duke of Edinburgh Prefects cut the cake made to mark the occasion.

The awards involve students helping the community/environment, becoming fitter, developing new skills, planning, training for and completing an expedition.

Following the formalities there was an opportunity to share some light refreshments including the special cake and the winners were able to chat to other participants who completed their award along with supervisors, assessors and staff.

Four Gold Award winners will be travelling to London on October 1 to receive them at St James’ Palace. They are James Harding, Anna Killen, Harriet Kirsopp and Lucy Davis. A fifth Gold Award winner, Lucy Freeman received her Gold completion letter last Tuesday at the celebration evening.