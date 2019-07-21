Engineering training being developed here

Having hosted a science, technology, engineering and maths day at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, a second event has been held, this time for Year Nine pupils at Carre’s Grammar School.

The event was backed by local engineering firm Langguth UK and the Processing and Packaging Machinery Trade Association which has been working to attract more young people to take up engineering-based subjects and jobs.

James Causebrook, managing director of Langguth with Carre's students on their STEM day. EMN-190716-003441001

Carre’s students were set challenges including programming a robot to steer its way around obstacles on a factory floor.

Managing director of Langguth UK and Grunwald, James Causebrook, commented that he was already planning events for next year with both schools.

Langguth UK and Grunwald supply specially designed labelling machinery for factories to label bottles and containers.

Mr Causebrook plans to take some of the 14-year-old students to their stand at PPMA’s trade show at the NEC in Birmingham and is taking on work experience students as the business has just relocated from East Road in Sleaford to bigger premises on the Blankney Estate.

He has also just employed 16-year-old Carre’s student, Matt Patchett, to digitalise technical manuals over the summer to save engineers many hours on site.

He said: “Packaging machinery was born in Lincolnshire and we have a lot of our end users in the county. We want to sponsor apprenticeships, BTEC courses and undergraduate programmes. We are assisting online learning with the University of Lincoln to make the county a hot spot for industry training.”