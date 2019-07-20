Family fun day helps raise £5k for school

Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic School held its annual family fun day on Saturday.

Chairman of the PTA Kevin Skeith said the event went really well, being run with Sleaford Air Cadets’ families day which enabled them to put on more attractions.

Sleaford RC School, family fun day. Firefighter Charlie O'Neill with Glen Dickson and Rowan Dickson 2. EMN-190715-232607001

The school field was filled with stalls and local small traders, plus a flight simulator from the air cadets and the Heckington 8 Sail Brewery bar. There was face painting by school staff and the local Catholic church ran a book stall to support the school.

The arena saw displays from Acorn Judo club, Kuk Sool Won, a marching drill demonstration from the air cadets, dance displays from Go Dance and Angels Dance Squad. There were also singers from Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

The arena programme was wrapped up by a fantastic display by Sleaford Gymnastics Club, who ended with an impromptu tumbling competition for a chanting crowd.

Sleaford’s fire service drew a massive crowd as it arrived too. The event also used part of St George’s Academy field for have-a-go archery by Sleaford Maltsters.

Sleaford RC School, family fun day. Esme Blakesley 7 and Isaac Blakesley 5 with Sleaford Maltsters Archery Club coaches, Angela Brown and Ian McCrae. EMN-190715-232518001

The school’s year 6 pupils were challenged to run their own stalls as a business initiative backed by Spolton Mortgages. One team ran a human fruit machine, another did hook a bear and a lemon challenge and another did a tin can alley and golf challenge.

There were over 1,000 people through the gate which increased takings on last year’s event, meaning the school will be presented with £5,000 to purchase new equipment for the children over the summer.