Fire crews give £2,643 to Rainbow Flyers

Members of Rainbow Flyers were said to be ‘very excited’ last week when a fire engine drew up outside their youth club to present them with a cheque for £2,643.

Maggie Harris from Rainbow Flyers said: “We cannot begin to say how grateful we are to have been firstly nominated and then chosen to receive half of last Christmas’s collection from Santa’s rounds. This amount can guarantee our youth club can continue for at least the next three years without worrying about funding. We will be able to plan ahead to carry on holding events in club, and out, that they love such as, cooking, crafts, pottery painting, magic shows, horseriding, a summer day out for our families and lots more without having to wait until we see if enough donations and funding comes in. We can also replace some of our well used scooters, toys and games. Thank you Colin Calam and your three colleagues who represented the whole of Sleaford Fire Station, you not only brought us a windfall you brought us peace of mind.” Pictured above is Claire Wright, committee member and parent, with Rainbow Flyers’ young members and firefighters. Image supplied.