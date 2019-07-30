Footballers at primary school get kit for free

Young football talent at a primary school near Sleaford will be ‘sporting’ a new look in September after receiving a free kit for their team.

The equipment was awarded to Osbournby Primary School following a successful application to the Premier League Primary Stars scheme.

The programme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars Education Programme, which uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children across England and Wales to learn, be active, and develop important life skills.

It also offer primary school teachers free curriculum-linked resources in English, Maths, PE and PSHE, and opportunities for schools to enter competitions and access free offers.

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs have been extremely well received in the past and will provide a very welcome boost. We hope that coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field.”