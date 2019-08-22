GCSE RESULTS: Carre’s pupils praised for efforts

Staff and pupils at Carre’s Grammar School have been praised for their hard work in the face of uncertainties created by changes to the GCSE qualifications.

It has been yet another successful year for our Year 11 students at Carre’s Grammar and the school said in a statement: “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of the students.

GCSE Results, Carres Grammar School. William Dunham 16 EMN-190822-182702001

“We are delighted to see such good performances from so many students, given the turbulence and uncertainty created by the changes to GCSE qualifications over recent years, and we are pleased that the efforts of our students, staff and the support of parents have been rewarded with such good results.

“At Carre’s we very much focused on the individual results of each of our boys, setting high targets to raise aspiration for all, and pride ourselves on teaching beyond the exam requirements at GCSE, while also enabling them to engage in a very busy programme of enrichment activities, which was exemplified by the success of the football team winning the National Elite Schools Cup this year.

“Carre’s students are all able to move onto the next level, be it to do A levels, BTEC diplomas, scholarships, college courses, apprenticeships or employment, and this is cause for celebration. Some individuals have overcome considerable challenges to achieve their results and I am very proud of each and every one of them.

“The results are a testament to the hard work and motivation of the students, alongside support from their teachers and parents.”

GCSE Results, Carres Grammar School. Jake Randall-Bamford 16 EMN-190822-185016001

There have been some particularly impressive results from the following:

Joseph Horne

6 x 9, 3 x 8, 2 x 7

Jack Pell

GCSE Results, Carres Grammar School. L-R Finlay Sodeam 16, Niall Ford 16, Max Harding 16 EMN-190822-185027001

5 x 9, 4 x 8, 1 x 7, 1 x 6

Peter Phillips

5 x 9, 3 x 8, 2 x 7, 1 x Dist.

Adam Collins

2 x 9, 7 x 8, 1 x 7, 1 x 6

Laith Mahdjoub

1 x 9, 8 x 8, 1 x 7, 1 x 6

Freddie Naylor

3 x 9, 2 x 8, 5 x 7, 1 x 6

Liam Foxton

3 x 9, 2 x 8, 4 x 7, 2 x 6

George Paikkos

5 x 8, 5 x 7, 1 x 6

Sam Warrener

3 x 9, 1 x 8, 4 x 7, 3 x 6

Charles Bunker

1 x 9, 4 x 8, 3 x 7, 3 x 6

Oliver Cook

1 x 9, 4 x 8, 3 x 7, 3 x 6

Niall Ford

2 x 9, 3 x 8, 2 x 7, 4 x 6