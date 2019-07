Children took part in an exciting sports day at Brown’s School in Horbling last week when events such as the sack race pictured here took place.

The young athletes paused to sing to teaching and lunchtime assistant Caroline Holmes and present her with gifts recognising 30 years of service and dedication.

Sack race speed at Brown's School, sports day in Horbling. EMN-190207-110408001

Headteacher Sally Howley said: “She has biked here every day from Swaton. Her dedication and commitment is second to none.”

The day was completed with a summer fair.