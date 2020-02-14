Lincolnshire schools called upon to use free service that could save the region thousands of pounds

Schools in our area are being urged to sign-up and use the Department for Education (DfE)’s free job search and listings service, ‘Teaching Vacancies’, which launched last April to help schools and teachers with recruitment.

While the region already has over two thirds (70%) of schools using Teaching Vacancies, more cost savings could be made when all East Midlands schools sign up.

The scheme was developed in response to demand from headteachers to address the expenditure of up to £75m that was being spent on teacher recruitment advertising.

By using the service, schools can save money on teacher recruitment advertising so that they can reinvest it where it counts most - in the classroom.

With the service used by job-seeking teachers across the country, Teaching Vacancies is helping schools attract new talent into the region with any advertised roles visible to job-seeking teachers nationally. By using Teaching Vacancies, schools are in control of their own recruitment, with the ability to post as many times as they want and directly upload and edit their adverts free of charge.

The ‘Manage Your Job’ facility helpfully allows schools to monitor the success of their advert, tracking how many people have viewed the role and the overall outcome.

The service is also ideal for job-seeking teachers in the region, particularly those looking to work flexibly.

Just under one fifth (16.9%) of all jobs advertised in the region to date have been listed with flexible working as an option; in Lincolnshire this rises to almost one fifth (19%).

Teaching Vacancies takes the hassle out of searching through lots of jobs sites for job-seeking teachers, by consolidating all relevant vacancies into one easy-to-use service making it a good time to be a teacher in the region. Once registered, job seekers can see all jobs at a glance and set up a job alert function so they will be alerted to roles that meet their search criteria and preferred working pattern as soon as they are advertised, ensuring that they do not miss their next opportunity. The service allows job seekers to filter roles based on criteria including location, job title, education phase, working pattern, and NQT suitability.

A DfE spokesperson said: “This is a good time to be a teacher in East Midlands and the Humber.

“We are delighted with the uptake of Teaching Vacancies and the positive impact this promises for our schools.

“If schools and job seekers continue to use the service, we can change the way recruitment happens in schools and make a real difference where it matters most.”

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb added: “Almost two-thirds of schools in East Midlands and the Humber have signed up to our Teaching Vacancies service, enabling them to advertise all of their teaching vacancies completely free of charge.

“This is just one of the ways that the Government is helping schools to make the most out of their funding so they can maximise the money they have to spend in the classroom, building on the £14 billion we are investing in schools over the next three years.”

Nationally, Teaching Vacancies has already been welcomed by the majority of schools, advertising over 21,500 vacancies.

• Schools and teachers interested in finding out more should visit www.gov.uk/teaching-vacancies