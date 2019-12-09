Lottery grant helps install an outdoor gym for children

Caythorpe Primary School has been awarded a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Awards for All Scheme.

The exciting news has led to the installation of outdoor exercise equipment to engage the children at playtimes.

They have installed a double health walker, double slalom skier, horse rider, sky stepper, a rower and an Arm and Pedal bike. To complete the area, rubber mulch safety surfacing has been laid.

Katie Brockington, headteacher, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Lottery for their funding. It has allowed us to install wonderful new facilities for the children.

“At Caythorpe Primary, we promote healthy living and wanted to offer our pupils more fun ways to keep fit. The outdoor gym will give the children a fantastic opportunity to be regularly active throughout the day.”