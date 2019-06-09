Nostalgia 1970 - Are you in winning Sleaford school teams?

This week we have photographs of three successful football teams taken by our staff snapper at Sleaford Secondary Modern School.

The year was 1970 and the teams were pictured in May, fresh from their cup competitions.

The under-14 team for Sleaford Secondary Modern School back in 1970. EMN-190306-135503001

They were the under-13, under-14 and under-15 teams.

Can you spot yourself or your friends and family in these images?

The under-15 team was runner-up in the Grantham and District Under-15 League. But the under-13s won their championship shield. Did any of these players go on to greater sporting success?

