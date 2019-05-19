Nostalgia - 1994 Carre Grammar School cricketers in winning ways

With news of the latest successes of Carre’s Grammar School’s football team in the English Schools FA cup this week, we look back at another triumph by the school back in 1994.

Here we have pictured the under-15 cricket team from Carre’s, which won through to the national section of the Lords Taverners competition having become Lincolnshire champions.

Carre’s had just beaten Stamford, with Matthew Boswell scoring 48 not out. They then played Queen Elizabeth High School of Gainsborough in the final and won by four wickets, with Simon Fuller hitting 46 runs.

