Nursery celebrates 30 year milestone with teddy picnic

A village nursery has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a teddy bears’ picnic.

First Steps Nursery in Ruskington invited past and present parents on Wednesday to the event after children baked and decorated biscuits and cakes.

Owner Di Smith set up the nursery with Sue Jenkins, who died last year, and it has gone from strengtth to strength, now having 165 on its books and helping thousands of children grow.

Mrs Smith thanked parents, adding: “We could not have done it without the hard work and dedication of our great team of staff. We are even employing people who were children with us.”

Manager Olwen Owen started as an apprentice at the nursery 27 years ago.

It started out in a bungalow on Millview Road, then moved to the present site in 2002. They also run an after school club based at Chestnut Street School and foster community links with the local library and care home.

“We hope we have served the community well,” said Mrs Smith.