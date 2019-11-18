Open morning for nursery’s 10 years

A Sleaford pre-school nursery celebrated its 10th anniversary with a public open day inviting in parents and families.

The Saturday morning event marked a decade since Eslaforde Nursery opened in Stephens Lane, off Westgate, Sleaford.

Eslaforde Nursery, 10th anniversary. L-R Samira Aman - early years practitioner, Angie Foston - one of the first parents at the nursery. EMN-191111-120957001

Nursery manager Gina Addison said it all went very well with a tombola, raffle and cake stall helping raise funds to be spent on educational resources for the children in each of the three rooms - baby, toddler and pre-school. Each room could choose what to buy.

There were also free refreshments.