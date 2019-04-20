Peg doll making at library inspires youngsters’ imagination

Sleaford Library hosted peg doll making for children in two sessions to coincide with the unveiling of its display linked to a collection of historical peg dolls made by Joan Fairgrieve which forms a new feature at Sleaford Museum.

The well-attended craft sessions on Monday and Friday saw children make Harry Potter characters, a Lincoln City player and mermaids.

Making peg dolls at Sleaford Library - from left - Victoria, 8, Nine, 6, and Sam, 8. EMN-191204-151724001

This week the library hosted a beekeeper talk and some bee themed crafts.

Pictured are Celeste Mathieson-Bright, 5, and Jan Mathieson, along with Victoria, 8, Nine, 6, and Sam, 8.