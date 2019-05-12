Primary pupils enjoy languages day at academy

Pupils from Welbourn said ‘bonjour’ and ‘hallo’ to staff and students at a nearby secondary school when they visited for a language workshop.

Youngsters from Welbourn Primary School’s years 5 and 6 got to learn a little French and German when they spent a day at Sir William Robertson Academy recently.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190105-120315001

The workshops in modern foreign languages were run by language teachers Mrs Fellinger and Miss Brousse.

The theme was ‘Easter Celebrations in France and Germany’ - and covered cultural elements, as well as giving pupils the opportunity to do some language-based craft activities and take part in a fun quiz.

The pupils learnt some essential seasonal vocabulary and put their new knowledge to good use, writing greeting cards in the target language.

At the end of the three sessions the pupils were presented with certificates and goody bags as well as enjoying homemade cookies.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190105-120326001

Miss Phillips, head of languages who helped organise the workshop, commented: “The pupils from Welbourn had a fantastic time and quickly developed their language skills and Easter traditions knowledge whilst having fun.”