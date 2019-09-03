Pupils’ fundraiser in memory of much-loved Sleaford teaching assistant

Last week Kayleigh Holman, 12, and three other former William Alvey School pupils held a raffle and raised £1,400 for St Barnabas Hospice.

Kayleigh wanted to mark the first anniversary of the death of well-loved William Alvey teaching assistant Sharron Mansfield.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley explained the sad loss had hit Kayleigh hard and she wanted to help others going through the same trauma.

Kayleigh, Eden Horsepole, Libbie Roberts and Ruby Randall will use £200 to add something to the school’s memorial garden.