Pupils help others from another school

Kind-hearted pupils, school councillors and ambassadors at Rauceby Church of England Primary School stepped in to help when they heard a fellow school suffered a crime. Year 6 pupils Eleni, Lily, Lydia and Evie responded to an incident that happened at the Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough after the school had their Forest School learning area and classroom broken into, and roofing and chickens stolen.

A spokesman for Rauceby C of E Primary said: “The girls managed to raise £101.10 through an impromptu bake-sale. The girls then took the proceeds to the school and were shown where it would be spent. They were treated to marshmallows around the campfire, pond dipping and a tour of the school grounds. The girls have all said that it is important that we help others who are in need. Their head teacher, Mr Dave Wallace, is immensely proud of the girls for taking on the idea, and the whole school community, who rallied around to help.”