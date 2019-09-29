Pupils learn all about careers from guests

Pupils at Caythorpe Primary School have enjoyed an exciting first fortnight back at school, learning all about careers as part of their ‘When I Grow Up’ topic. Welcoming an array of guest speakers, many of whom are parents of the pupils at the school, classes have experienced a variety of workshops from helicopter pilots to optometrists.

A school spokesman said: “Visitors talked through their job roles and experiences, whilst also providing guidance on how you can work your way up that particular career ladder. Many of the workshops provided opportunities for pupils to undertake practical activities, including trying on army equipment and partaking in yoga sessions. Each session also presented the opportunity for pupils to pose questions to the visitors, prompting their imaginations in a school that encourages learning through memorable first-hand experiences.”

Guest speakers also included a yoga instructor, archaeologist, nurse, barrister, a health and safety manager, musician, fire-fighter, veterinary nurse and police and crime commissioner.

The spokesman added: “Pupils extended their experiences to the classroom, undertaking a range of lessons and activities to help them consider their future career opportunities. They even had a day of coming into school dressed up as what they would like to be when they grow up.”

A pupil said: “I enjoyed listening to all the speakers. I would like to be a fire-fighter when I am older but seeing all these visitors has made me realise there are so many different options.”