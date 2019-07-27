Pupils organise community picnic

Community members came together on Tuesday (July 16) when youngsters at Brown’s CofE Primary School, in Horbling, organised a picnic for residents of nearby Toller Court and fellow villagers.

Pupils held the event as part of their involvement with the Archbishop of York Youth Trust Leaders Award.

As part of the scheme, children are asked to engage in a social action project to make a positive difference in their community.

Youngsters – supported by Sarah Stevenson, the senior teacher at the school – planned the event, designed and delivered invitations for it, advertised it, and prepared the picnic itself. Entertainment during the afternoon consisted of the children and residents playing board games together, and performances from some of the school’s musicians.

Headteacher at the school Sally Howley said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the event, particularly the children and their families for creating such a wonderful event for us all to enjoy.”