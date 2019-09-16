RAF cadets spruce up school’s outdoor area

Twelve young officer cadets from RAF Cranwell have been thanked by Brown’s Church of England Primary School in Horbling for their work to improve the outdoor learning spaces at the school.

The cadets were tasked with the challenge of clearing and making safe the school pond area, an area of the school environment that has previously become tired and overgrown.

Staff at the school say they are ‘delighted’ with the results and are extremely excited to be able to offer pond dipping-type activities onto their varied outdoor curriculum in the very near future.

Pictured in the outdoor learning space is the school’s head teacher Sally Howley, and Forest School leader Wendy Craigie, with the cadets from RAF Cranwell E Flight. Image supplied.